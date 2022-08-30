Trump's home search unearths material possibly covered by attorney-client privilege: prosecutors

The US Justice Department's search of former President Donald Trump's home this month turned up a "limited" number of documents potentially subject to attorney-client privilege, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday.

The new disclosure by the Justice Department could bolster a request by Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the items the FBI seized from Trump's Florida estate during its unprecedented Aug 8 search.

At the same time, however, the department also revealed that its filter team has already completed its review of the materials - a sign that Trump's request for a special master could be too late.