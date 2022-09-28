Gaffe or insight? Deciphering Biden's unguarded answers

'WALK BACK' ON PUTIN

His statement about Putin in Warsaw in March was quickly walked back by a White House official who said "the President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours" and not a discussion of "regime change."

Whatever the White House says, it is clear that the president's private view is that Putin is unfit for office, implying that he will use US policy to weaken Putin whenever possible.

The White House has long said that it would be "driven by science" in determining when to end the COVID public health emergency. Biden made his "the pandemic is over" remark on the sidelines of September's Detroit auto show as hundreds of Americans continue to die of the disease daily.

But they reflect changes in the administration's approach to the disease. A new vaccine campaign is being compared by US officials to annual flu shot drives, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its guidance that masks always be worn in healthcare settings after Biden spoke.

The loose-lipped quality is not new. As vice president during the Obama administration, Biden famously disclosed support for same-sex marriage before the president had been willing to do so.

"He's always had a reputation for saying what he was thinking," said former US Senator Ted Kaufman, who has worked with Biden for a half century and remembers the onetime senator taking constituents' questions at a Wilmington, Delaware, train station.