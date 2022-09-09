At least 11 dead after passenger boat sinks in northern Brazil

The state's public security and social defence secretary said via email that 63 people had been rescued and 11 bodies had been found, and that a search was ongoing to locate the remaining people believed to have been on board.

State firefighters and the country's navy said earlier in separate statements that 14 people had been reported dead.

State firefighters said in the statement that the boat did not have authorisation to transport passengers on the intercity waterway and it had started the journey from an illegal port.