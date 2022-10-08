NYC mayor declares state of emergency amid migrant busing crisis

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to thousands of migrants bused to the city in recent months from the US southern border in a political dispute over border security.

The city expects to spend $1 billion to manage the influx of the migrants, Adams said in a speech at City Hall. More than 17,000 have arrived in New York since April; an average of five or six buses each day since early September, with nine buses pulling into the city on Thursday, said Adams, a Democrat, straining the city's homeless shelter system.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican who is seeking a third term in November's US midterm elections has bused more than 3,000 migrants to New York. Adams criticised Abbott for failing to alert city officials when sending migrants to the city, calling it a "manufactured crisis."