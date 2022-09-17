Biden meets families of Russian-held detainees Griner, Whelan

President Joe Biden met on Friday with the families of two Americans being held by Russia, and personally reassured them he is working to gain freedom for the detainees.

Biden sat down in the Oval Office with Cherelle Griner, wife of women's basketball star Brittney Griner, and Elizabeth Whelan, sister of former US Marine Paul Whelan.

Biden conducted the separate meetings to assure the families that the detainees "are at front of mind," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"We're going to continue to do everything that we can, working tirelessly every day, to make sure that we get them home," she told reporters.

Biden "appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long," Jean-Pierre said in a statement after the meetings.