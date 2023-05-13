Faced with tougher US policy, migrants in Mexico pin hopes on asylum app

That could be good news for the Biden Administration which has worked hard to get the message out that the ending of Title 42 does not mean the border is open, and that migrants need to use the app rather than cross illegally.

It is unclear how widely the views of Silva, and the other nine migrants Reuters talked to about the app, are shared among those hoping to reach the United States.

A spike in the number of migrants crossing the Darien gap linking Panama with Colombia in April and early May suggests many more people will be arriving at the border in the coming weeks and months.

Silva, who left her daughters aged 4 and 10 with their grandmother in Venezuela, said she remains determined to make it.

Silva said she got updates on the shifts in U.S. migration policy via Instagram, including from a Venezuelan business adviser who had just posted a news item in English from El Paso.

Alongside her, two young men from Venezuela said they were also going to seek asylum appointments on the CBP One app.

The app has not been without problems.

Juan Angel Pavon, 52, another Venezuelan, said he has been trying to get a CBP One appointment for three months.

In the meantime, smugglers told him they could quickly bring him and his two daughters, 12 and 14, into the United States, he said. But he was determined to stick at it, and not take the risk.

"We can fall victim to any rumor," he said, seated in a tent in a small migrant encampment near the border. He observed that the latest information circulating via word-of-mouth was that CBP One would soon start offering more appointment slots.

"God willing, that happens. It would be a great solution for this out-of-control situation migrants are going through."