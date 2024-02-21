Biden assails Trump over Navalny: 'Why does Trump always blame America?'

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday thrashed Republican rival Donald Trump's response to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, asking, "Why does Trump always blame America?"

After Navalny's death was reported on Friday, Biden directly blamed Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as did Trump's main rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley.

Trump did not mention Navalny until a Monday post on his Truth Social platform that did not cast blame or express remorse, but alluded to his own legal problems as persecution and called the United States a nation in decline.

"The former president, Trump, and other Republicans, refuse to hold Putin accountable for his death," Biden said. "Instead, Trump said Navalny's death made him realise how bad America was.

"He said and I quote, 'We are a nation in decline, a failing nation.' Why does Trump always blame America? Putin is responsible for Navalny's death. Why can't Trump just say that?"

Biden said earlier Tuesday the United States will announce a major package of sanctions against Russia on Friday over the death of Navalny.

Trump, the Republican frontrunner, is likely to face Democrat Biden in a rematch in November's presidential election.