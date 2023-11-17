Biden, Trump unpopularity buoys third party hopes for 2024 US election

No third-party candidate has won a modern US presidential election, although they have at times played outsized roles as spoilers by taking votes from major party candidates.

In 1992, billionaire businessman Ross Perot captured 19% of the vote, arguably swinging the White House to Democrat Bill Clinton over incumbent George HW Bush.

Political activist Ralph Nader won less than 3% support in 2000 but took enough votes away from Democratic candidate Al Gore in Florida to give George W. Bush victory in the state, and with it the White House.

Now a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Robert F Kennedy Jr, an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist and scion of the Democratic dynasty who launched an independent presidential bid in October, could capture 20% in a three-way contest with Biden and Trump.

Kennedy is backed by the "American Values 2024" SuperPac, which has raised more than $17 million for his bid from several deep-pocketed donors, including a former Trump backer.

American Values 2024 on Tuesday hosted an event aimed at Black and Latino voters in downtown Manhattan that drew about 40 people, including several who could not identify Kennedy's core policies, but said they valued his disruptive potential.

"We've been looking for a rebel since Barack Obama. We thought he was a rebel, then we thought Bernie Sanders was a rebel. Then we thought Trump was a rebel. Now, we know, of course, RFK is a rebel," said Larry Sharpe, a former Libertarian candidate for New York governor, who attended the event.

Both parties have expressed concerns about a Kennedy bid. Democrats fear his famous last name and pro-environment, anti-corporate policies will resonate with some of their voters. Republicans fear his anti-vaccine talk and popularity on conservative platforms could draw some of their support.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll and others have showed Kennedy drawing fairly equally from Republicans and Democrats in a three-way race. However, Democrats are not taking anything for granted.

"Our overall take is anything that divides the anti-Trump coalition is bad. And so any option that you offer voters who simply can't vote for Trump, other than Joe Biden, is problematic," said Matt Bennett, a co-founder of the centre-left Democratic group Third Way.

Tony Lyons, cofounder of American Values 2024 told Reuters Kennedy shouldn't be considered a danger to just Biden or just Trump. "He's a danger to a corrupt two party system that isn't doing things to help the people in this room," Lyons said at the Manhattan event.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said: "Polls show President Trump absolutely crushing Joe Biden even with other candidates present, both nationally and in battleground states."

The Biden campaign declined to comment, leaving third-party criticisms to outside groups like Third Way worried an outsider bid could hand the election to Trump.