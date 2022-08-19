Indigenous woman nominated to Canada's Supreme Court in 'historic moment'

Michelle O'Bonsawin, a judge on Ontario's Superior Court since 2017 and an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation, will join the court in September when a long-serving member retires, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"O'Bonsawin is a widely respected member of Canada's legal community with a distinguished career. I'm confident that she'll bring invaluable knowledge to our country's highest court," Trudeau tweeted after the news was released.

Justice Minister David Lametti offered up his support, calling the move a "a historic moment for the (Supreme Court of Canada), and for all of Canada," on Twitter.