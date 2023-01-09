Bolsonaro's Florida stay puts ball in Biden's court after riots in Brasilia

BIG DECISION

Their comments turn up the heat on Bolsonaro, and highlight Washington's big decision about his future.

Bolsonaro had a fractious relationship with Biden, and was already on weaker ground back home in Brazil after losing broad protections from prosecution when he stepped down as president. Those probes could lead to his arrest or prevent him from running for office, Reuters reported last week.

In Washington, a person familiar with the matter said the Biden administration was still gathering information on what happened in Brasilia on Sunday and who may have been behind it. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there would likely be no decision on Bolsonaro's visa status until there is a clearer picture of what happened.

John Feeley, who was the US ambassador to Panama from late 2015 to 2018 when the Central American nation sought the extradition of its former President Ricardo Martinelli, said the most immediate threat to Bolsonaro would come if his US visa were revoked.

"The United States - or any sovereign nation for that matter - may remove a foreigner, even one who entered legally on a visa, for any reason," Feeley said. "It's a purely sovereign decision for which no legal justification is required."

Martinelli was extradited from the United States back to Panama in 2018, three years after Panama's Supreme Court issued an arrest warrant for him.

A US consular official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Bolsonaro had almost certainly entered on an A-1 visa, which are reserved for heads of state, diplomats and other government officials. A second source, a senior former US diplomat, also believed it was almost certain that Bolsonaro had entered on an A-1.

Normally the A-1 is canceled after the recipient leaves office. But with Bolsonaro having left Brazil and entered the United States before his term ended, the official suspected his A-1 was still active.

The official, who has experience with the cancellation of visas for former heads of state, said there is no set time limit on how long someone can stay in the United States on an A-1.

"We're in uncharted territory," the official said. "Who knows how long he is going to stay?"

A State Department spokesperson said "visa records are confidential under US law; therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases."