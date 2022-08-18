FBI's sealed evidence that led to search of Trump's home focus of court hearing

Sealed records containing evidence the US Justice Department presented to secure court approval to search Donald Trump's Florida home will be at the heart of a hearing on Thursday, when news organisations will try to persuade a federal judge that the public deserves to see the details.

The Justice Department has opposed the release of the affidavit containing the evidence, which gave investigators probable cause to believe crimes were committed at Trump's Palm Beach home.

The search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was part of a federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed documents when he left office in January 2021 after losing the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.