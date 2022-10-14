Five shot dead including police officer in North Carolina capital

Five people including an off-duty police officer were shot dead in the North Carolina capital of Raleigh on Thursday, prompting a massive manhunt that shut down part of city and resulted in the arrest of one suspect, officials said.

At least two other people including another police officer were wounded and taken to hospital, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told a news conference.

"We must do more. We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence," Baldwin said, without providing many details about the shooting spree.

The shooting broke out just after 5 pm EDT (2100 GMT) at or near the Neuse River Greenway, a trail that runs through part of the city.