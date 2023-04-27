Disney sues Florida's DeSantis over efforts to 'weaponise' government over free speech

A DeSantis spokesman called Disney's action "an unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of Florida voters."

"We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state," DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said on Twitter.

The lawsuit alleges that a newly formed DeSantis-appointed tourist board violated Disney's contract rights, and did so without just compensation and deprived it of due process. Disney also argues it was denied its First Amendment rights to free speech. The company is asking the court to declare Florida's legislative action unlawful.

The battle began last year after the company criticised a state law banning classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity in schools.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger has called the retaliation against the company "anti-business" and "anti-Florida." The company employs roughly 75,000 people in the state.

DeSantis, who is seen as a likely candidate for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, is currently traveling in Asia as part of a visit to several other countries.

Disney shares were up marginally on Wednesday afternoon.

State Republicans last year targeted Disney after it publicly clashed with DeSantis.

Florida lawmakers passed legislation that ended Disney's virtual autonomy in developing 25,000 acres in central Florida where its theme parks are located.

But before the takeover by DeSantis' appointees, Disney pushed through changes to the special tax district agreement that limit the board's action for decades.