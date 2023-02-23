Biden says Putin's decision doesn't show he's thinking of using nuclear weapons

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he did not read into Vladimir Putin's decision to temporarily suspend participation in a nuclear arms treaty as a signal the Russian president was considering using nuclear weapons, even though the US leader called it a "big mistake."

"It's a big mistake to do that. Not very responsible. But I don't read into that that he's thinking of using nuclear weapons or anything like that," Biden told ABC News in an interview.

Putin earlier this week backed away from the New START arms control treaty - a 2010 agreement that limits the number of Russian and US deployed strategic nuclear warheads - and warned that Moscow could resume nuclear tests.