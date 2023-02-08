Doctor accused of spreading deadly meningitis arrested in Mexico

Mexican police detained a medical doctor and two others on Tuesday, all implicated in causing a meningitis outbreak in northern Mexico, after a surge of local cases in recent months led to the death of at least 35 women.

Another 79 people have been hospitalized with signs of infection.

Police in northern Durango state early on Tuesday morning arrested the doctor, an anesthesiologist, who prosecutors accuse of distributing infected medicines they believe led to the mysterious outbreak.

The doctor is charged with illegal re-use of drugs at the private hospitals where he worked.