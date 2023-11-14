Donald Trump Jr testifies about 'sexiness' of father's real estate

Donald Trump Jr testified on Monday about what he called the "sexiness" of his father's real estate portfolio, in his second time taking the stand in the former US president's civil fraud trial.

Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is accused along with his two adult sons and 10 of his companies of inflating his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion to secure better financing.

The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James seeks at least $250 million in damages as well as restrictions that would effectively bar Trump and his adult sons from New York's real estate industry.

In an apparent bid to show that the properties' high valuations were justified, defense lawyer Clifford Robert walked Donald Jr through a lengthy slideshow of the Trump portfolio.

Donald Jr said the "sexiness" of his father's real estate projects attracted licensing deals with other developers who wanted to emulate his style.

"He was really a visionary," he testified.

Lawyers' for James' office objected to the line of questioning as irrelevant, but Justice Arthur Engoron disagreed.

"Let him go ahead and talk about how great the Trump Organization is," said Engoron, who has defended himself during the trial from allegations of bias from Trump and his lawyers.

On cross examination, state lawyer Colleen Faherty showed Donald Jr. evidence that Trump's 40 Wall Street property in Manhattan is at risk of defaulting on its mortgage amid slumping occupancy rates, as well as a news article saying a Trump hotel in Hawaii is dropping a branding deal with his father.

Donald Jr was the first witness called by the defense, which expects its case to last about a month.

He had already been called as a witness by the attorney general's office, along with his father and brother Eric Trump. His sister Ivanka Trump also testified but is not a defendant.