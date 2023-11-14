    বাংলা

    Donald Trump Jr testifies about 'sexiness' of father's real estate

    Donald Jr said the "sexiness" of his father's real estate projects attracted licensing deals with other developers who wanted to emulate his style

    Jack QueenReuters
    Published : 14 Nov 2023, 02:42 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2023, 02:42 AM

    Donald Trump Jr testified on Monday about what he called the "sexiness" of his father's real estate portfolio, in his second time taking the stand in the former US president's civil fraud trial.

    Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is accused along with his two adult sons and 10 of his companies of inflating his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion to secure better financing.

    The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James seeks at least $250 million in damages as well as restrictions that would effectively bar Trump and his adult sons from New York's real estate industry.

    In an apparent bid to show that the properties' high valuations were justified, defense lawyer Clifford Robert walked Donald Jr through a lengthy slideshow of the Trump portfolio.

    Donald Jr said the "sexiness" of his father's real estate projects attracted licensing deals with other developers who wanted to emulate his style.

    "He was really a visionary," he testified.

    Lawyers' for James' office objected to the line of questioning as irrelevant, but Justice Arthur Engoron disagreed.

    "Let him go ahead and talk about how great the Trump Organization is," said Engoron, who has defended himself during the trial from allegations of bias from Trump and his lawyers.

    On cross examination, state lawyer Colleen Faherty showed Donald Jr. evidence that Trump's 40 Wall Street property in Manhattan is at risk of defaulting on its mortgage amid slumping occupancy rates, as well as a news article saying a Trump hotel in Hawaii is dropping a branding deal with his father.

    Donald Jr was the first witness called by the defense, which expects its case to last about a month.

    He had already been called as a witness by the attorney general's office, along with his father and brother Eric Trump. His sister Ivanka Trump also testified but is not a defendant.

    Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused James, an elected Democrat, of "election interference."

    During defiant and rambling testimony last week, Trump acknowledged inaccuracies on his financial statements but said the discrepancies were not relevant to the banks that used them to price his loans.

    Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka Trump said they were not involved in preparing their father's financial statements and left bookkeeping at the Trump Organization to accountants.

    The case is largely about damages, as Judge Engoron has already ruled that Trump and his company fraudulently inflated those asset values.

    Engoron has ordered the dissolution of companies that control pillars of Trump's real estate portfolio, including Trump Tower in Manhattan. That ruling is on hold pending appeal.

    Trump faces a maelstrom of legal troubles as he campaigns to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, though none have diminished his commanding lead over Republican rivals.

    He is a defendant in four criminal trials, including two stemming from his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss. He has pleaded not guilty in all four cases.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US President Donald Trump is questioned during the Trump Organization civil fraud trial before Judge Arthur Engoron in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, Nov 6, 2023 in this courtroom sketch.
    Key moments from Trump's testimony at fraud trial
    The former US president used the witness stand to boast about his wealth and lash out at the judge overseeing the case
    Former US President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, November 6, 2023.
    Trump tangles with judge at NY fraud trial
    Under questioning about his company's accounting practices, Trump clearly aggravated Judge Arthur Engoron, who is weighing whether to impose hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and other penaltie ...
    Former US President Donald Trump's lawyer Christopher Kise (not seen) argues with Judge Arthur Engoron during the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, Nov 3, 2023 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
    NY judge widens Trump case gag order
    The order issued by Justice Engoron bars public statements by lawyers in the case about the judge's communications with his staff
    Former US President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, November 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool
    Trump Jr says he played minor role in company finances
    He said he was not directly involved in preparing the so-called statements of financial condition of properties and other company assets

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response