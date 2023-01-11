Brazilian judge orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-minister after Brasilia rampage

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest on Tuesday of the capital's public security chief after supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro president led a rampage through government buildings, a source told Reuters.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrest of Anderson Torres, who was Bolsonaro's justice minister before taking over this month as the public security chief for Brasilia, where thousands of protesters vandalised the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential offices on Sunday. It was not immediately clear what the charges were.

Torres did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Supreme Court said it could not confirm the arrest warrant.

Torres was removed from office on Sunday after facing criticism that security forces failed to stop the invasion and ransacking of the key government buildings. Earlier, he had told local media on Sunday that he was vacationing in the United States with his family in Orlando, where Bolsonaro is now staying.

A Reuters witness spotted police at the Torres family residence in an upscale Brasilia neighborhood, where a resident said they left carrying bags.

Across town, police continued to question some 1,500 protesters held in an overcrowded gymnasium after they were detained as troops dismantled their camp opposite the army's headquarters. Demonstrators set off from there on Sunday before storming the government buildings.

Protesters at the camp had called for a military coup to overturn the October election in which leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated Bolsonaro, who made baseless suggestions of a rigged election.

Moraes, who is running investigations of the "anti-democratic" demonstrations, vowed in a speech on Tuesday to combat the "terrorists" calling for a coup.

"Democracy will prevail and Brazilian institutions will not bend," said Moraes at the swearing-in of a new head of the federal police.

Yet the challenge of carrying out such an enormous criminal investigation into a loosely organised pro-Bolsonaro demonstration in the first weeks of a new government was already beginning to show.