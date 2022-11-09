Florida's DeSantis re-elected, but key US midterm races still undecided

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was among a wave of incumbents who easily won re-election on Tuesday in US midterm elections, early in a night that could usher in an era of divided government and scale back Democratic President Joe Biden's power in Washington.

DeSantis, a possible contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, turned away Democratic Representative Charlie Crist, Edison Research projected. Seven Republicans also won US Senate seats, according to Edison, though none was unexpected.

With the majority of polls closed in half of the 50 US states, the initial returns would not alter the balance of power in the 50-50 Senate, which Democrats currently control with a tie-breaking vote.

Thirty-five Senate seats and all 435 House of Representatives seats are on the ballot. Republicans are widely favoured to pick up the five seats they need to control the House, but control of the Senate could come down to tight races in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona. Three dozen governors' races are at stake as well.

The final outcome is unlikely to be known any time soon.

More than 46 million Americans voted ahead of Election Day, either by mail or in person, according to data from the US Election Project, and state election officials caution that counting those ballots will take time. Control of the Senate might not be known until a potential Dec 6 runoff in Georgia.