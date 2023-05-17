Two tourists killed in separate attacks in Mexican hotspot, police say

A Canadian tourist was killed in the Mexican state of Oaxaca this week, local authorities said on Tuesday, a day after another tourist was killed in an attack in the popular holiday region.

Oaxacan authorities said a male Canadian was killed in Puerto Escondido, a relaxed beach town popular with surfers, adding that they were investigating his death. They gave no indication of the motivation for the attack.

Argentine tourist Benjamin Gamond, who was attacked with a machete on May 12 in the nearby coastal area of Chacahua and died on Monday after being transported to a Mexico City hospital, prosecutors from the state said in a statement.