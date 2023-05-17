    বাংলা

    Two tourists killed in separate attacks in Mexican hotspot, police say

    This year, two American citizens also died after a group of four were kidnapped in northern Mexico

    Reuters
    Published : 17 May 2023, 04:02 AM
    Updated : 17 May 2023, 04:02 AM

    A Canadian tourist was killed in the Mexican state of Oaxaca this week, local authorities said on Tuesday, a day after another tourist was killed in an attack in the popular holiday region.

    Oaxacan authorities said a male Canadian was killed in Puerto Escondido, a relaxed beach town popular with surfers, adding that they were investigating his death. They gave no indication of the motivation for the attack.

    Argentine tourist Benjamin Gamond, who was attacked with a machete on May 12 in the nearby coastal area of Chacahua and died on Monday after being transported to a Mexico City hospital, prosecutors from the state said in a statement.

    Prosecutors said Gamond's attacker, accused of assaulting two other Argentine tourists who survived, is being held on suspicion of homicide.

    A relative of Gamond who posted on social media suggested that he had died "a hero" during a struggle.

    Oaxaca and its beaches have lower crime rates than most states in Mexico.

    This year, two American citizens died after a group of four were kidnapped in northern Mexico.

