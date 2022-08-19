Islamic State cell member sentenced to life in prison in US for beheadings

A jury in April concluded the former British citizen was part of an Islamic State cell, nicknamed "The Beatles" for their English accents, that beheaded American hostages in Middle East territory where the militant group exercised control.

At the peak of its power from 2014-2017, Islamic State ruled over millions of people and claimed responsibility for or inspired attacks in dozens of cities around the world.

Its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, declared a caliphate over a quarter of Iraq and Syria in 2014, before he was killed in a raid by US special forces in Syria in 2019 as the group's rule collapsed.

Elsheikh, who was born in Sudan and raised in London, was accused of conspiring to kill four American hostages: James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.