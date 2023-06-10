    বাংলা

    Trump-appointed judge in documents case had key decision reversed

    The Florida judge made headlines last year when she decided in favour of Trump at a pivotal stage of the case and was later reversed on appeal

    Reuters
    Published : 10 June 2023, 04:16 AM
    Updated : 10 June 2023, 04:16 AM

    Aileen Cannon, the Florida judge initially assigned to oversee Donald Trump's classified documents case, made headlines last year when she decided in favour of the former US president at a pivotal stage of the case and was later reversed on appeal.

    A member of the conservative Federalist Society, Cannon had relatively little experience as a lawyer when nominated by Trump and confirmed in November 2020 to the federal bench by the US Senate then led by Trump's Republican Party.

    An indictment was unsealed on Friday charging Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024, with illegally retaining classified documents and obstructing justice. He has denied wrongdoing and called the investigation politically motivated.

    After federal agents searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last year in Palm Beach, Florida as part of their probe, Cannon was thrust into the spotlight when Trump's lawyers asked her to halt the FBI's review of records.

    Cannon agreed with Trump's lawyers that the FBI should not review the records until an independent third party scrutinized them for materials that could be covered by attorney-client privilege or executive privilege, legal doctrines that might shield some documents from disclosure.

    The ruling was criticized by many legal observers, including William Barr, who served as attorney general under Trump.

    An appeals court later overturned Cannon's decision, siding with the US Department of Justice in saying she lacked the authority to appoint a so-called special master to review them.

    Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024, was indicted on Thursday for illegally retaining classified documents and obstructing justice.

    Cannon, born in 1981 in Cali, Colombia, appears set to oversee at least the initial stages of one of the most consequential legal cases in US history. No US president past or present has ever faced federal charges.

    A 2007 graduate of the University of Michigan Law School, Cannon was appointed to the bench around 12 years after first being admitted to practice law - the bare minimum level of experience the American Bar Association says nominees to the federal bench should have.

    After graduating, she worked as a law clerk for an appellate judge in Iowa and then as an associate at the Gibson Dunn law firm in Washington, DC. From 2013 until her appointment to the federal bench, she worked as a federal prosecutor in Fort Pierce, Florida.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts after arriving at Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 1, 2023.
    Trump to be ordered not to disclose evidence in hush money case
    The order Is needed because of Trump's history of attacks on social media, and the risk that witnesses might be harassed, prosecutors said
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures after arriving at Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
    Trump calls rape claim 'ridiculous' in recorded testimony played during trial
    Denying the allegations of the plaintiff, Trump accused her of making up the story to drive sales of a 2019 memoir in which she made her claims public
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures after arriving at Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
    Trump arrives in Scotland for short golfing trip
    He said he was travelling to see and inspect his properties in Scotland and Ireland
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts after arriving at Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
    Jurors see video of Trump defending lewd remarks
    US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is not related to Carroll's lawyer, warned last week that Trump could face more legal problems

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan