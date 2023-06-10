Trump-appointed judge in documents case had key decision reversed

Aileen Cannon, the Florida judge initially assigned to oversee Donald Trump's classified documents case, made headlines last year when she decided in favour of the former US president at a pivotal stage of the case and was later reversed on appeal.

A member of the conservative Federalist Society, Cannon had relatively little experience as a lawyer when nominated by Trump and confirmed in November 2020 to the federal bench by the US Senate then led by Trump's Republican Party.

An indictment was unsealed on Friday charging Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024, with illegally retaining classified documents and obstructing justice. He has denied wrongdoing and called the investigation politically motivated.