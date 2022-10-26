Slavery in Brazil's ethanol sector blights drive for cleaner fuel

In response to the raid, Coruripe in August signed a separate deal with labour prosecutors, under which it agreed not to "directly or indirectly" use slave labour, and committed to carry out regular checks on its suppliers.

Coruripe said that it has since cut ties with the landowner in question, and has created an inspection task-force to check on conditions at the plantations it sources from.

The company also said it had been "wrongly" sanctioned by labour inspectors and that it was not responsible for the workers. It said that it is appealing the fine.

Labour inspector Humberto Camasmie, who led the operation in April, maintained that Coruripe was liable for the abuses.

"(Coruripe) is responsible for everything," he said, referring to the case involving the 10 workers.

Dos Santos' wife, Leidivania Fonseca, who is suing Coruripe for damages over his death, believes her husband would still be alive if labour conditions at the plantation had been decent.

She said she had asked him to leave the plantation so he could get care. "But there was not time - it was all very fast. I never imagined he could die from a foot injury," she added.

Coruripe said it had "no further information on this worker, since he was hired by our former supplier".

SCRUTINY OVER SUSTAINABILITY

Government-led raids seeking to crack down on labour abuses in the supply chains of ethanol companies have rescued at least 352 workers on sugarcane plantations to-date this year.

The sugarcane industry has long been a top target for labour inspectors who say that slave labour is endemic. Since 1995, authorities have rescued more than 8,000 workers in the sector.

Ethanol is a biofuel made from sugarcane, corn and other crops that can be mixed with gasoline to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles that would otherwise run solely on fossil fuels.

It is used in a government program - the Brazilian National Biofuels Policy (RenovaBio) - to decarbonise the country's fuel supply chain with greener options.

Since 2016, seven firms in the program have been fined for slave labour, with three of them - including Coruripe - penalised this year, show labour inspectorate reports obtained.

Coruripe also has a certification from Bonsucro, an international non-profit that promotes sustainable sugarcane production, but which Brazil's labour prosecutors have criticised for not stopping abuses on plantations the group has certified.

Bonsucro said that some of the plantations that Coruripe sources sugarcane from are certified, but not the one where dos Santos had worked and which was raided in April.

Bonsucro said it had signed a deal in 2021 with Brazil's Labour Prosecutor's Office to revise its production and certification standards, which requires firms to have a robust human rights risk assessment and management plan for their entire operations.

Several experts said the latest events call into question the ethanol sector's sustainability and labour standards.

They come a year after a 2021 investigation revealed that some ethanol firms authorised by the United States for export, and others certified by Bonsucro, had been found by authorities to have engaged in slave labour and other abuses.

"(RenovaBio) has no checks and balances. It is financing slave labour," said Marques Casara, executive director at Papel Social, a social enterprise that monitors supply chains.

In Brazil, slavery is defined as forced labour, but also covers debt bondage, degrading work conditions, long hours that pose a risk to health and any work that violates human dignity.

FLAWED SYSTEM

Ethanol is seen by some green experts as a key component of the global push to transition from a carbon-based economy to a cleaner, more climate-friendly business model.

Brazil has incentivised ethanol since the 1970s, with the world's second largest producer having recently supported the industry through RenovaBio, which was signed into law in 2017.

The legislation anchoring the program lists "environmental preservation and the promotion of economic and social development and inclusion" among its core principles.

It created a system where biofuel companies earn "credits", called CBIOs, that fossil-fuel distributors must buy to meet emissions reduction standards set by the government.

Each CBIO accounts for one tonne of avoided CO2 emissions. They are issued to companies in accordance with evidence of the emissions their product saves compared with fossil fuels.

CBIOs are traded on the Brazilian stock exchange, where they are bought by fossil-fuel distributors.

The government does not publish data from individual firms, but overall sales of CBIO credits generated an estimated R$1.5 billion ($290 million) in revenue for biofuel companies in the first six months of 2022, up from R$1 billion for all of 2021, official data shows.

RenovaBio - which covers more than 300 biofuel companies - is touted by the industry as a sustainable program that will help Brazil decarbonise its fuel supply chain.

But while the system rewards companies for making low-emission fuel, it lacks checks on the environmental and labour standards applied to how ethanol is produced, said Ricardo Fujii, coordinator for conservation at green group WWF-Brazil.

"(The ethanol industry says) it's sustainable. It's not. We are a long way away from that," he said, adding that the program needs to be improved.

SLAVERY ON THE RISE

In response to findings, Brazil's mining and energy ministry, which is responsible for RenovaBio, said it "is not intended to assess social or labour issues".

Lucilene Binsfeld, president of the deliberative council of InPacto, a leading anti-slavery nonprofit, called for the government to suspend the firms accused of slave labour from RenovaBio until they present a plan to address the issue.

"(To the government) it's only important to show the world that they have a program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," she said.

In 2017, the same year that RenovaBio was signed into law, Brazil's Congress also passed a bill that made it legal for companies to subcontract labour for their core businesses.

This led to a rise in the number of slavery cases identified at sugarcane plantations as ethanol firms started subcontracting workers, said Maurício Krepsky, head of DETRAE, the Brazilian government's anti-slavery department.

But such subcontracting is often illegal, with plantation owners and recruiters serving as middlemen or a front for ethanol companies who are the workers' ultimate employers and bear responsibility for their rights, Krepsky added.