Canadian trade minister condemns hate crime at mosque

Canada's Trade Minister Mary Ng condemned on Saturday a hate crime at mosque saying the incident, which an Islamic society said had apparently involved an attempt to tear a copy of the Muslim holy book, had no place in Canadian society.

The Islamic Society of Markham (ISM) said in a statement an individual had come into the mosque in Markham, 30 km north of Toronto, on Thursday and apparently torn a Koran, ranted at worshippers, and then tried to ram them with his vehicle.

"Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham," Ng said in a post on Twitter.