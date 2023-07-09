US Black employment falls despite wider job market stability

Meanwhile, total employment among Blacks, which had hit a record-high in March, fell for a third straight month, a streak that has erased 635,000 jobs. Blacks were the only major racial or ethnic group to experience a net drop in employment over the past three months.

Some economists are concerned by the falling Black labour force participation rate - a measure of the people who are either employed or looking for work - which has fallen by 1.5% since March. In fact, the majority of the 239,000 person decrease in Black employment came from the people who left the labour force altogether in June, according to the report.

The exact cause of the recent weakening in Black employment is not yet clear. It is also a volatile data series that makes it difficult to gauge yet whether the most recent reports are indicative of a longer trend. Indeed, the three-month average through June at 5.4% is the same as it was at the end of March, and both are record-lows when looked at on a quarterly basis.

Nonetheless, a spike in the Black unemployment rate can be a strong predictor of an impending recession, since Black workers have historically been the first to be fired during an economic downturn.

"The increase in unemployment for these vulnerable workers appears to be driven by difficulty finding a job among existing workers, rather than a meaningful entry of previously sidelined workers," William M Rodgers III, director of the St Louis Federal Reserve's Institute of Economic Equity, said.