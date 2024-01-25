Trump furious as he fails to knock out Haley before South Carolina

'FAR FROM OVER'

Haley argues she would have the best chance of beating Biden in the Nov 5 election.

"This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go. And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina," she said on Tuesday. "I'm a fighter and I'm scrappy and now we're the last one standing next to Donald Trump."

She planned a Wednesday evening rally in Charleston, South Carolina, and campaign manager Betsy Ankney told reporters this weekend the campaign had locked in a $4 million TV ad buy in the state with the first ads airing on Wednesday.

DeSantis had also vowed to persist after finishing behind Trump in the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses, but ended his campaign and endorsed Trump less than a week later.

In a memo released earlier on Tuesday, Haley's campaign manager argued that Super Tuesday - March 5, when 15 states and one US territory hold simultaneous primaries - could be a turning point, as many are likely open to a Trump alternative given their "favorable demographics."

Across New Hampshire, Haley talked up her experience as United Nations ambassador under Trump and warned of what she called the "chaos" that follows him - an allusion to the 91 criminal counts he faces in four trials, including two related to his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss.