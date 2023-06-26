Conservative former judge calls Trump support 'colossal political miscalculation'

"Building the Republican campaign around the newly indicted front-runner is a colossal political miscalculation, as comedic as it is tragic for the country," said Luttig, an appointee of Republican President George HW Bush who served from 1991 to 2006.

"No assemblage of politicians except the Republicans would ever conceive of running for the American presidency by running against the Constitution and the rule of law. But that’s exactly what they’re planning."

Luttig served as an informal adviser to Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, and gave testimony a year ago to the congressional committee that investigated the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Since federal prosecutors unsealed a 37-count indictment against Trump earlier this month, most candidates in the crowded Republican primary field have come to his defence. Some have said as president they would pardon Trump, should he be convicted in the case.