    বাংলা

    Conservative former judge calls Trump support 'colossal political miscalculation'

    J Michael Lutting wrote in the New York Times that the Republican Party is in part to blame for the former president's federal indictment earlier this month

    Reuters
    Published : 26 June 2023, 05:01 AM
    Updated : 26 June 2023, 05:01 AM

    Conservative former US appeals court judge J Michael Luttig in an opinion piece on Sunday said Republicans are making a serious error with "spineless support" for Donald Trump's new bid for the White House.

    Lutting wrote in the New York Times that the Republican Party is in part to blame for the former president's federal indictment earlier this month accusing Trump of mishandling classified documents. There are few signs that Trump will face political consequences internally, which undermines rule of law and threatens the future of the party, Luttig said.

    "Building the Republican campaign around the newly indicted front-runner is a colossal political miscalculation, as comedic as it is tragic for the country," said Luttig, an appointee of Republican President George HW Bush who served from 1991 to 2006.

    "No assemblage of politicians except the Republicans would ever conceive of running for the American presidency by running against the Constitution and the rule of law. But that’s exactly what they’re planning."

    Luttig served as an informal adviser to Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, and gave testimony a year ago to the congressional committee that investigated the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

    Since federal prosecutors unsealed a 37-count indictment against Trump earlier this month, most candidates in the crowded Republican primary field have come to his defence. Some have said as president they would pardon Trump, should he be convicted in the case.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the North Carolina Republican Party convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, US June 10, 2023.
    Trump pleads not guilty in documents case
    He was allowed to leave court without conditions or travel restrictions and no cash bond was required
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the North Carolina Republican Party convention in Greensboro, North Carolina, US June 10, 2023.
    Trump magnifies attacks on Justice Department in post-charges speech
    Trump alleged that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, orchestrated the criminal charges in order to undermine his main political rival's presidential campaign
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures after arriving at Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
    Trump-appointed judge in documents case had key decision reversed
    The Florida judge made headlines last year when she decided in favour of Trump at a pivotal stage of the case and was later reversed on appeal
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, Apr 27, 2023.
    Trump risked national secrets: US prosecutors
    The former president is indicted on charges of risking the country's most sensitive security secrets after leaving the White House

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps