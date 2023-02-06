US military says it is searching for remnants of Chinese spy balloon

The US military said on Sunday it is searching for remnants of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down the previous day, in a dramatic spy saga that has further strained American-Chinese relations.

The US Navy is working to recover the balloon and its payload and the Coast Guard is providing security for the operation, said General Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command.

A successful recovery could potentially give the United States insight into China's spying capabilities, though US officials have downplayed the balloon's impact on national security.

A US Air Force fighter jet on Saturday shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina, a week after it first entered US airspace near Alaska. VanHerck said the incident took place over US territorial waters.

China protested the response as an "obvious overreaction", but analysts said that any counter-move by Beijing will likely be finely calibrated to keep from worsening ties.

Republican lawmakers on Sunday criticised President Joe Biden for waiting days to shoot down the balloon as it floated over the United States, accusing him of showing weakness toward China and initially trying to keep the breach of US airspace undisclosed.