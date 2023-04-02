Biden visits tornado-hit Mississippi town

US President Joe Biden on Friday consoled families of victims and toured scenes of devastation in a Mississippi town after storms last week killed 26 people and destroyed homes and property in Mississippi and Alabama.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden drove through Rolling Fork, Friday afternoon, viewing the damage left by a powerful tornado that reduced many of the community's 400 houses to unrecognisable debris.

"The thing that really always amazes me about all the tornadoes is that you have one house standing, one house from here to the wall, totally destroyed. But for the grace of God,” Biden said.

After visiting privately with families of those who died, the Bidens walked down a street through scenes of devastation in the small community, with houses obliterated into pieces of wood, trees stripped of branches.