    Hyundai, Kia recall 91,000 US vehicles over fire risks, urge owners to park outside

    The companies said electronic controllers for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly may contain damaged electrical components that can cause the pump to overheat

    Published : 4 August 2023, 05:13 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2023, 05:13 AM

    Hyundai Motor and Kia said on Thursday they are recalling more than 91,000 newer vehicles in the US because of fire risks and urged owners to park outside and away from structures pending repairs.

    The recall covers Hyundai 2023-2024 Palisade, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles and 2023-2024 Seltos and 2023 Kia Soul, Sportage vehicles. About 52,000 Hyundai vehicles and nearly 40,000 Kia vehicles are covered under the recall.

    The Korean automakers said electronic controllers for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly may contain damaged electrical components that can cause the pump to overheat. Owners will be notified in late September and dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller as needed.

    Kia said it has six reports of potentially related thermal events but no accidents or injuries while Hyundai has four similar reports. The automakers told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration a suspect part was eliminated from production in March.

    Hyundai told dealers a rental vehicle should be provided to customers who do not feel safe operating their vehicle until a recall fix is available. Hyundai said if owners report a burning/melting odor, they should have the vehicle towed to the nearest Hyundai dealer and do not attempt to drive.

    In addition to the fire risk, heat damage could trigger a short circuit impacting other onboard vehicle controllers, Hyundai said.

    Hyundai said in December it received a report of a 2023 Hyundai Palisade vehicle exhibiting heat damage on the wire harness/connector of the electric oil pump, prompting the automaker to open an investigation. Kia said in June it received a report of melting in a 2023 Soul.

