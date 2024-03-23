US Senate takes up $1.2 trillion bill to avoid shutdown, midnight deadline looms

The Democratic-majority US Senate on Friday was trying to pass a $1.2 trillion government funding bill after House of Representatives passage angered a Republican hardliner in that chamber, who threatened to try to oust Speaker Mike Johnson.

The House's 286-134 vote sent the measure to the Democratic-majority Senate, which has hours to act ahead of a midnight deadline (0400 GMT Saturday) to prevent parts of the Department of Homeland Security, Internal Revenue Service and Justice Department to Treasury and State departments from closing.

The Senate began a procedural vote on the matter on Friday, while leadership negotiated behind the scenes to bypass some of the chamber's Byzantine rules and allow for a swifter vote on passage.