Georgia indictment: How will Trump defend himself? Will it work?

Donald Trump is likely to claim that his right to free speech and genuine concerns about voter fraud protect him from charges that he pressured Georgia officials to change the results of the 2020 election in his favour.

But legal experts say the case appears to be a straightforward fraud prosecution that will turn on whether Trump knowingly broke the law, regardless of whether he believed his actions were justified.

"Even if he thought he had a right to do what he did, that doesn't justify fraudulent activity," said former federal prosecutor E. Danya Perry. "If you believe money in someone else's bank account is rightfully yours, that doesn't mean you can embezzle it."