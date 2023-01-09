Petrobras reinforces security at refineries after threats

Petroleo Brasileiro SA stepped up security at its refineries in a precautionary measure after threats against assets, including Brazil's biggest fuel plant, two company officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The threats were detected by Petrobras' intelligence unit monitoring social media communications of supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, the two people said.

The state-controlled company said on Sunday night all its assets and refineries were operating normally.