    বাংলা

    Petrobras reinforces security at refineries after threats

    The threats to Petrobras targeted assets such as refineries in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Parana states

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Jan 2023, 04:00 AM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2023, 04:00 AM

    Petroleo Brasileiro SA stepped up security at its refineries in a precautionary measure after threats against assets, including Brazil's biggest fuel plant, two company officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    The threats were detected by Petrobras' intelligence unit monitoring social media communications of supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, the two people said.

    The state-controlled company said on Sunday night all its assets and refineries were operating normally.

    "Petrobras is taking all the preventative protective measures required, as a standard procedure," it said in a statement.

    Thousands of Bolsonaro' supporters on Sunday invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court, destroying furniture and shattering windows, in an echo of the US Capitol invasion in Jan 6, 2021, by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

    The threats to Petrobras targeted assets such as refineries in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Parana states, the people said. Petrobras has a 1,000-person private security workforce and is working with state police.

    Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister, Alexandre Silveira, said Brazil's fuel supply would run normally, as would the country's refineries.

    "Besides monitoring the status of protests in these structures, we remain alert and in coordination with other ministries and states to ensure the supply," he said in a statement.

    Rio de Janeiro's governor Claudio Castro said on Twitter he had deployed on Saturday state and city police to reinforce security at Reduc, the state's main refinery.

    RELATED STORIES
    File photo: US President Joe Biden delivers remarks following a tour of IBM in Poughkeepsie, New York, US, Oct 6, 2022.
    Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil
    Biden says that he condemns the assault on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil and Brazil’s democratic institutions have America's full support
    A drone view of residents looking a tree that fell during a winter storm with high winds in Sacramento, California, US, Jan 8, 2023.
    California braces for cyclones after storms kill 12
    At least 12 people have died from weather-related incidents in the United State's California in the past 10 days
    Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro vandalize the interior of Planalto Palace in front of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's office during a demonstration against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 8, 2023.
    Global leaders condemn assault on Brazilian government buildings
    Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the country's Supreme Court and its Congressional building and surrounded the presidential palace
    Santiago, an 8-year-old migrant boy from Colombia who is traveling with his family and seeking asylum in the United States, carries a Spider-Man doll as he tries to cross a barbed wire that was placed by the Texas National Guard on the border between the United States and Mexico with the purpose of reinforcing border security and inhibiting the crossing of migrants into the United States, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 7, 2023.
    Biden to visit Mexico border in push on migrants
    Republicans have continually used the border issue as a cudgel against Biden, blaming him for failing to crack down harder

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher