Migrants amass along US-Mexico border as COVID-era restrictions near end

US border agents in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday urged hundreds of migrants amassing on city streets to surrender to authorities as illegal crossings rose in the run-up to the end of COVID-19 border restrictions known as Title 42 later this week.

At the same time, migrants were gathering at different points on the Mexican side of the US southern border in anticipation of crossing when border policy changes just before midnight on May 11.

In Matamoros, Mexico, migrants purchased pool floats and life jackets to prepare to cross the Rio Grande River into Brownsville, Texas, said migrant rights activist Gladys Canas. And in Tijuana, across from San Diego, California, migrants formed long lines in front of a towering border fence on Monday, with the aim of turning themselves in to US border agents.

The scenes come as Title 42 is set to expire on Thursday. The policy, implemented in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, has allowed US authorities to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants to Mexico without the chance to seek US asylum.

The Democratic administration of President Joe Biden is allowing the measure to lapse, as the broader COVID-19 public health emergency ends.

Biden, who is seeking reelection in 2024, has struggled with the record numbers of migrants arrested at the US-Mexico border. His public approval ratings stood at 40% in recent days, close to the lowest level since he took office in 2021, with Americans unhappy about his handling of immigration and inflation, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.

Republicans have criticized him for rolling back many of the more restrictive policies of Republican former President Donald Trump, the leading candidate for his party's nomination.