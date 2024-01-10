    বাংলা

    Russia exploits UN position by acquiring North Korean missiles: US

    The White House last week said Russia recently used short-range ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea to conduct multiple strikes against Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Jan 2024, 05:48 PM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2024, 05:48 PM

    The United States and seven other nations on Wednesday accused Russia of exploiting its position as a permanent member of the UN Security Council by acquiring North Korean missiles and firing them into Ukraine in violation of Council resolutions.

    "A permanent Security Council member that willingly engages in these violations demonstrates a clear exploitation of its position," said the statement by permanent Council members Britain, France and the United States, nonpermanent members Malta, Slovenia and South Korea as well as Japan and Ukraine.

    The White House last week said Russia recently used short-range ballistic missiles sourced from North Korea to conduct multiple strikes against Ukraine, citing newly declassified intelligence. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied conducting any arms deals but vowed last year to deepen military relations.

    Russia recently has launched some of its most intense strikes on Ukraine since it invaded almost two years ago.

    "It's abhorrent that a permanent member of the UN Security Council is flagrantly violating Council resolutions to attack another UN member state, violations that further the suffering of the Ukrainian people, support Russia’s brutal war, and undermine the global nonproliferation regime," Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the Council.

