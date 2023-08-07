Trump targets DC judge in 2020 election case

Donald Trump on Sunday targeted the federal judge assigned to the case charging him with seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election, as his lawyer argued that actions Trump took after his loss were just "asks."

Trump, in a social media post," said: "THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE 'ASSIGNED,'" adding that he planned to seek US District Judge Tanya Chutkan's recusal as well as a change of venue outside of Washington.

No formal request was filed with the court as of midday on Sunday. The US District Court for the District of Columbia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, last week was indicted for a third time. He pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he conspired to defraud the US by preventing Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's victory, depriving US voters of their right to a fair election.

Trump faces a 5 pm (2100 GMT) Monday deadline to respond to the US government's proposed protective order aimed at protecting witnesses and evidence in the case after Chutkan denied his bid for a delay.