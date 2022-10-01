US VP Harris, actress Priyanka Chopra discuss mansplaining, abortion rights

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday reminded top female Democrats of their duty to fight for reproductive rights and how electing two more Democratic senators in the upcoming midterm elections is critical to that fight.

"If there were ever any reason for this group to exist in recent memory, the moment is now," Harris said during the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum on Friday in Washington.

"We have got to do everything we can in the next 39 days to remind people what is at stake in these elections," she said during a panel moderated by actress Priyanka Chopra.