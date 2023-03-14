Two dead, nine injured after being struck by van in Canada's Quebec

Two people were killed and nine injured after being struck by a van on Monday in the Canadian town of Amqui, Quebec, provincial police said.

Police spokeswoman Hélène St-Pierre said the circumstances of the collision were still being investigated and the driver of the van, a 38-year-old man, was under arrest.

Police were called around 3 pm local time about reports of a collision between a van and pedestrians walking along a road in Amqui, located about 650 kilometers (400 miles) north-east of Montreal.