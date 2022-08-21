    বাংলা

    Somali forces end siege at Mogadishu hotel: AFP tweet

    At least 12 people were killed when militants attacked the hotel. The attackers blasted their way into the hotel with two car bombs

    Somali forces have ended the siege at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the AFP news agency said in a tweet on Saturday, citing a security commander.

    "The gunmen are dead," the commander told AFP, adding that a press briefing would be held Sunday morning.

    At least 12 people were killed when al Qaeda-linked militants attacked the hotel.

    The attackers struck the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs, before entering the facility while firing their guns and seizing control.

