Over 40 killed in east Congo after crackdown on anti-UN protest

But in a statement on Thursday, the government said the death toll stood at 43, while 158 people were arrested. It said a military investigation had been opened.

Unverified footage posted on social media showed soldiers piling bodies into a lorry and driving them through Goma in a convoy.

The head of the local branch of the International Red Cross in Goma, Anne-Sylvie Linder, said her clinic had received a high number of people with serious stab and gunshot wounds after the protest.

"Some were dead when they arrived," she said.

The UN's peacekeeping mission in eastern Congo, known as MONUSCO, expressed its condolences in a statement and said it remained concerned by the threats of violence.

It also said it "encourages the Congolese authorities to conduct a prompt and independent investigation and calls them to treat those detained humanely and to respect their rights."

The mission has faced protests since 2022 spurred partly by complaints that it has failed to protect civilians against decades of militia violence.