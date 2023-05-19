    বাংলা

    More than 1m people displaced by Sudan crisis: UN refugee agency

    The latest figure includes some 843,000 people displaced internally and around 250,000 people who have fled across Sudan's borders

    Reuters
    Published : 19 May 2023, 09:43 AM
    Updated : 19 May 2023, 09:43 AM

    More than a million people have been displaced by fighting in Sudan so far, including a quarter of a million refugees, a UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokesperson said on Friday.

    The army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been locked in weeks of conflict that has killed hundreds of people and turned the streets of the capital Khartoum into war zones.

    The latest figure includes some 843,000 people displaced internally and around 250,000 people who have fled across Sudan's borders, UN refugee agency spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh told a Geneva briefing.

    Refugees have streamed into Sudan's neighbours, including Chad, Ethiopia and South Sudan, with their own poorly-funded humanitarian crises. Egypt has so far received the highest number of Sudanese refugees with around 110,000 arriving there since the conflict broke out last month, Saltmarsh added.

    "Many of those who have approached us are in a distressed state having been exposed to violence or traumatic conditions in Sudan, and having suffered arduous journeys," Saltmarsh said. The pace has increased in recent weeks, he added, with some 5,000 arriving each day in Egypt.

    RELATED STORIES
    People look for water during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, Apr 22, 2023.
    Sudanese help one another find medicine, water amid war
    The biggest requirement for most people was drinking water, a 25-year-old doctor said, but there were also a lot of requests for medicines, particularly for diabetes and blood pressure
    Smoke rises over buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr 17, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
    Soldiers stuck in Sudan back home or at embassy: Egyptian army
    The Sudanese army released a statement correcting an earlier statement that said 177 had been captured by the RSF at the Meroe base
    FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo
    UN seeks $3bn for Sudan as fighting rages in Khartoum
    It said 25m people needed help - the highest number ever recorded in Sudan, where around 15m needed aid before the conflict
    FILE PHOTO: A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023.
    Sudanese factions fight on after failing to agree truce
    Since clashing suddenly on April 15, the rival military factions have shown little sign they are ready to end deadly fighting

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk