Sudan's years of political strife

Below is a timeline of Sudan's political upheavals in recent years, as the country is convulsed by fighting between the army and the main paramilitary group:

Dec. 19, 2018 - Hundreds protest in the northern city of Atbara against soaring bread prices. Demonstrations spurred by a broader economic crisis quickly spread to Khartoum and other cities. Security services respond with tear gas and gunfire.

April 6, 2019 - Hundreds of thousands of protesters begin a sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum. Five days later the army overthrows and detains autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir, ending his three-decade rule. Protesters continue the sit-in, demanding the handover of power to civilians.

June 3, 2019 - Security forces raid the sit-in at the army headquarters. Opposition-linked medics say more than 100 people are killed in the assault.