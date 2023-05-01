Sudan conflict shows no sign of easing, Sudanese brace for more violence

Fighting could be heard in Khartoum early on Monday as the United Nations warned of a humanitarian "breaking point", with rival military forces accusing each other of fresh violations of a ceasefire as their devastating conflict enters a third week.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since a long-simmering power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15.

Violence has rocked the capital Khartoum and risks reawakening war in the vast Western region of Darfur scarred by a two-decade old conflict, despite numerous ceasefire pledges.

Together, the army and RSF toppled a civilian government in an October 2021 coup but are now locked in a power struggle that has derailed an internationally backed transition to democracy and is threatening to destabilise a fragile region.