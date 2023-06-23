Methane gas explosion killed 31 in disused S African mine

A methane gas explosion in a disused South African mine killed at least 31 people last month believed to be from neighbouring Lesotho, South Africa's energy department said on Friday.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) had said late on Thursday that South Africa was investigating the deaths, which occurred in a ventilation shaft in the shuttered Virginia mine in the country's Free State province.

Lesotho's foreign ministry reported the incident to Pretoria, it said.

The DMRE said an investigation into the incident with the help of Harmony Gold - the previous owner of the mine which ceased operations in the 1990s - determined that methane levels were very high in the ventilation shaft and an explosion had occurred.