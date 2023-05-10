Thousands still missing as Congo flood survivors search for relatives

The death toll from flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo crept higher on Tuesday as aid workers found more bodies among the muddy devastation and wounded residents succumbed to their injuries in an underequipped local clinic.

The floods, in a remote, mountainous area of South Kivu province, ripped through the riverside villages of Nyamukubi and Bushushu five days ago, razing houses, destroying crops and killing more than 400 people.

It was the deadliest natural disaster in recent Congo history.

Survivor Paul Serushago was still searching for the bodies of two family members on Tuesday, digging with a spade in the mud and debris that reached halfway up the doorway of their home in Nyamukubi.