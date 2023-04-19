Food crisis threatens Nigeria as flood-hit farms cut back planting

"There are women sleeping overnight in front of our gate to demonstrate how urgently they need food. We have parents who come with their malnourished babies," he said.

Nigeria was still emerging from coronavirus lockdowns that disrupted the planting cycle when Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year dealt a major blow to the fertiliser and grain supply chain across Africa, said Ayokunle Afolabi-Toye, professor of agriculture at the University of Ilorin in western Nigeria.

Farmers were trying to find their feet when the floods decimated crops in Nigeria's food-producing states, he said.

"Nigerians are groaning under the weight of the food crisis, perhaps more so than is the case in the developed west where governments have stepped in to provide subsidies on food, and welfare interventions to favour the most vulnerable families in the society," Afolabi-Toye said.

INDEBTED FARMERS LAMENT

Now the floods have receded, many thousands of hectares remain uncultivated as weary and debt-ridden farmers say they cannot afford all the seed they need to replant their fields.

Planting season has now come round again in Sosa, a rice-growing settlement on the River Niger flood plain, but the land is parched and bare.

Muhammed Chado, 58, said he had borrowed 5 million naira ($10,870) to purchase rice seedlings from the community bank last year and took out a 25-million-naira government-backed loan to buy fertiliser, but he cannot pay back the debts.

"I took everything on credit ... now we have nothing to assist our wives. Our children ... no school fees," he said.

He only planted 10 hectares of rice after selling a herd of cows, compared to the 4,000 hectares he sowed last year.

His wife, Aisha, said she had watched helplessly last October as rising waters ruined the tomatoes and sweet potatoes she had grown to supplement her husband's rice crop.

As fast as the waters came, they also went, sweeping away a makeshift dam and leaving villagers unable to irrigate their fields, she said.