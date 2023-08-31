    বাংলা

    Gabon awaits next move from junta after coup ousts President Bongo

    The military junta overthrew the government, named a new leader and detained long-standing President Ali Bongo in his residence

    Reuters
    Published : 31 August 2023, 06:46 AM
    Updated : 31 August 2023, 06:46 AM

    Gabon on Thursday awaited the next move by its new military junta one day after it overthrew the government, named a new leader and detained long-standing President Ali Bongo in his residence.

    The junta declared the takeover on national television before dawn on Wednesday and cancelled election results that minutes earlier had handed Bongo a third term in power, and would have extended his family's 56 years in power.

    The coup is the eighth in West and Central Africa since 2020, and the second - after Niger - in as many months. Most of the coups have occurred in Francophone countries. Military officers have also seized power in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Chad, erasing democratic gains since the 1990s and raising fear among foreign powers that have strategic interests in the region.

    Gabon, an OPEC member, is a major oil and manganese producer whose ousted president also made strides to protect vast Gabon's pristine forests and endangered elephants.

    But Bongo's popularity had worn thin amid claims of corruption, sham elections, and a failure to spend more of Gabon's oil revenues on the country's poor.

    Bongo took over in 2009 on the death of his father Omar, who had ruled since 1967.

    Hundreds of people celebrated the military's intervention in the streets of the capital Libreville on Wednesday, just as the United Nations, African Union and France, Gabon's former colonial ruler which has troops stationed there, condemned the coup.

    RELATED STORIES
    Gabon President Ali Bongo makes a statement through a video message, after the Gabon military had seized power, at an unknown location, in this screen grab taken from a social media video released on August 30, 2023. Video Obtained by REUTERS/via REUTERS
    Africa's coup wave shows little sign of stopping
    Widespread condemnation, or the threat of military intervention, have done little to unseat coup leaders in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Niger and Chad since 2020
    Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, Sept 21, 2022.
    Gabon to vote as Bongo seeks to extend 56-year family dynasty
    The opposition hopes it will foil President Bongo's bid for a third term and end his family's grip on power
    Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger, Aug 6, 2023.
    Niger junta expels French ambassador
    The foreign ministry said the decision to expel the ambassador was a response to actions taken by the French government
    General view as supporters of Niger's coup leaders take part in a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger, Aug 6, 2023.
    Niger junta names government
    Three coup leaders have been named ministers of defence, interior and sports in the government, which is about half the size of the previous one

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain