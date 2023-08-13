West Africa in another bid to engage with Niger coup leaders

RUSSIAN INFLUENCE

Western powers fear Russian influence could increase if the junta in Niger follows neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso which expelled the troops of former colonial power France after coups in those countries.

Mali has since teamed up with mercenaries from Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, a move which has coincided with a spike in violence there. It has also kicked out a United Nations peacekeeping force, which security analysts fear could lead to further conflict.

In Niger's capital Niamey on Friday, thousands demonstrated in favour of the coup outside a French military base.

"Long live Russia," one protester's sign read. "Down with France ... Down with ECOWAS." Another said: "Wagner will protect our children from terrorism."

Regional army chiefs were set to meet in the coming days.

If they chose to intervene, it was not clear how long the ECOWAS force would take to assemble, how big it would be and if it would actually invade. Security analysts said it could take weeks to set up.

Only Ivory Coast has said how many troops it would provide, and some countries, including Liberia and Cape Verde, have said they would prefer diplomacy. Russia has warned against military action.

Meanwhile, the African Union, the European Union, the United States and the United Nations all said they were worried about Bazoum's detention.

UN Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday said conditions were "rapidly deteriorating" and could amount to a violation of international human rights law.