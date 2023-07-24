    বাংলা

    At least 12 killed in Cameroon building collapse

    Though the cause of the collapse was unclear, local residents said it looked deteriorated with exposed and worn out rods

    Reuters
    Published : 24 July 2023, 06:02 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 06:02 AM

    A four-storey building collapsed in Cameroon's commercial capital Douala, killing at least 12 people and injuring others, the regional governor said on Sunday.

    The building, located in the city's eastern Ange Raphael neighbourhood, caved in around midnight.

    "Twelve died and the others are in hospital for medical attention," the governor of the surrounding Littoral region told journalists at the site, saying 31 people in total were affected.

    The situation was under control and rescue teams were making sure no one remained under the rubble, he said.

    Though the cause of the collapse was unclear, local residents said it looked deteriorated with exposed and worn out rods.

