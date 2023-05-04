USAID pauses food assistance to Tigray region of Ethiopia

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on Wednesday the temporary suspension of its food assistance to the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

While describing the move as a "difficult decision", USAID Administrator Samantha Power said the agency recently discovered that food aid intended for people of the region, who are suffering under famine-like condition, was being diverted and sold on the local market.

The agency referred the matter to its Office of the Inspector General, which launched an investigation, and sent leaders from its Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance to Ethiopia before deciding to on a temporary pause in food aid, she said.

Power said the US government has raised its concerns with officials from Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, and that the officials have expressed willingness to work with the US to identify and hold those responsible accountable.

She said USAID "stands ready" to restart the program once strong oversight measures are in place and it has confidence that assistance will reach the intended vulnerable populations.