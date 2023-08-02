Niger reopens borders with several neighbours a week after coup

Niger announced overnight that it was reopening its borders with several of its neighbours, a week after a coup that has sent shockwaves across West Africa's Sahel region, one of the poorest and most unstable in the world.

"The land and air borders with Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Libya and Chad are re-opened from today, Aug 1, 2023," junta spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane said in a televised address.

The junta closed the borders last Wednesday, at the same time that it announced that it had removed democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum from power.

Regional bloc ECOWAS has imposed sanctions, including a halt in all financial transactions and a national assets freeze, and said it could authorise force to reinstate Bazoum.